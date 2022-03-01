Watch Tonight: Lovin Malta Interviews Minister Evarist Bartolo On Ukraine-Russia Crisis And Its Impact On Malta

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lovin Malta sat down with Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo to discuss the crisis and its likely impact on Malta and the world.

Bartolo described the crisis as a “human tragedy” and “the worst crisis that Europe and the world have faced in the last 80 years”, eclipsing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister is asked whether the world should effectively turn Russia into a pariah state, whether Malta should stop selling citizenship to Russian nationals and block its ports to Russian vessels, and what economic impact the crisis will have in terms of inflation.

