WATCH: Ira Losco Shares Her Struggles With Mental Health From Early Success To Motherhood

Ira Losco has been on a roller coaster of musical magnificence. Having been through humble beginnings, Eurovision success and even reaching national fame. Yet even Malta’s biggest pop sensation is no stranger to the effects of mental health.

During the second edition of Awla on One TV, Ira Losco expressed how she starting experiencing mental health effects, even from the very beginning of her career.

Losco was thrust into the national spotlight in her teens after just missing out on Eurovision glory in 2002. Even then, Ira dealt with self-esteem issues and how people perceived her.

“When I was 20, was the first time I noticed the change in my life back when I was becoming popular among the public. At first, it was something beautiful however it later it turned into anxiety,” she said.

“There would be people who would try to encourage you but you’d still encounter all the people whose aim is to try to bring you down and it created a sense of anxiety inside me.”

This battle with how she was viewed by a public who adored her continued throughout her career, coming to the fore once again when she made the transition to motherhood.

“The fact that I dealt with so many different roles in my life wasn’t easy. The roles included the Ira within in my personal life and the role of Ira on the stage. For me to make, a distinction between these two was extremely difficult.” Losco commented.

“When I gave birth to Harry it was adding yet another role, which was the role of a mother. This was quite difficult for me particularly because it was a role not planned in advance. It was difficult for me to accept that there was yet another new role to take and how the people were going to perceive it.”

Losco has oftentimes been open about the struggles she’s faced, becoming a voice for the many people who still look up to her.