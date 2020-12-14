It’s Here! The Watch Trailer Starring Maltese Actress Marama Corlett Has Been Released!

BBC America has dropped the trailer of its new fantasy police procedural series The Watch with Malta’s own Marama Corlett starring in the role of Corporal Angua.

The Watch is also set to star Richard Dormer, who is best known for his portrayal of Beric Dondarrion in HBO’s Game of Thrones, as Sam Vimes.

This series follows the dysfunctional Night Watch, a group of misfit policemen who patrol the city of Ankh-Morpork and seek to save the corruption-ridden city from catastrophe.

The eight-part series introduces Corporal Angua as a veteran of the Night Watch who takes care of a Human orphan that was raised by Dwarves; Constable Carrot.