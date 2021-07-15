Speaking About His Past With PN And Daphne Caruana Galizia, Manuel Delia Will Be The Next Guest On Jon Mallia’s Podcast

Delia will be appearing on the podcast for two consecutive weeks.

Journalist Manuel Delia announced on Twitter that he will be a guest on Jon Mallia’s podcast where they will be speaking about his past with PN, Daphne Caruana Galizia, and more.

The first part of the highly anticipated episode will air tonight at 9pm on Mallia’s YouTube page, however, a trailer has already been uploaded.

The description of the podcast trailer describes Delia as a writer and journalist who “still participates in the Maltese political scene”.

“Manuel and I will be speaking about his past within the PN, the island’s culture of corruption, John Dalli, Daphne Caruana Galizia, Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, the anomalies that are One and Net, and so much more,” Mallia wrote.

Meanwhile, the trailer shows some excerpts of the pair speaking about Joseph Muscat, Simon Busuttil and the renowned journalist; Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Delia is an active writer with a highly critical blog called Truth Be Told. He’s known to have strong and analytical opinions about Maltese politics and will thus serve as an interesting and thought-provoking interviewee.

