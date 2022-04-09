Kickboxing In Malta Can Be The Best Way To Keep Fit, Get Ripped And Remain Badass

Kickboxing does not only serve to keep your badassery in check. It can also give you some radical health gains. After becoming a boxer for a day, it only seemed natural to spice things up with a few kicks. With that in mind, Lovin Malta visited Wu Shu Ky Kickboxing Club. The gym is everything you’d expect, at least from the viewpoint of one who watched way too many martial arts movies. Punching bags, kicking shields, speed bags, and of course, a fighting ring in the middle of it all. Having had some fighting experience already, Wu Shu Ky master Alan Borg gave me a chance to hit it with his advanced group, and what followed was nothing short of spectacular.

Cardio, cardio, and more cardio To keep fighters in tip-top shape, Master Alan and co-coach, Robert Cassar immediately put the group through the wringer. High-intensity intervals of sprints, jumps, squats. All the wonderful things that will make your body feel as though it’s been put through a paper shredder the very next day. It may sound excessive, but in truth, it’s your body’s way of telling you that one kickboxing session was enough to work the entire body. To balance it all out, we were even given a good few minutes to stretch. I mean, flexibility is important if you’re going to try to hit some dude with your foot, for sports. The activities were challenging but give you leeway to pace yourself even when the going gets tough. And moreover, the constant push from a determined group will see you comfortably towards the end, and into the business end of the session.

Where cardio ends, ass-kicking begins The next stage of training had all fighters going head-to-head in drill training. Said drills would involve various punching and kicking combinations. Yes, just like the stuff you see on UFC if not even Scott Adkins movies. Alan would give his boys and girls some good old-fashioned combos destined to hit home with a satisfying feeling once the targets (often people) are hit. Again, everything is done in a controlled way under careful supervision. All things led to an inevitable climax in the session. One-on-one sparring in the gym’s very own ring.

The result By the end of the session (around 80 minutes), I buried no less than 690 calories, tallied just over 4400 steps, and worked almost every major muscle in my body. Muscles in the legs, back, and chest were all crying out come morning (in a good way). But that wasn’t the best part. The absolute greatest advantage was the morale boost from having taken part in this awesome activity, especially if you’ll be forming part of Wu Shu Ky’s awesome member base. The support and camaraderie were just amazing. Lovin Malta’s experience at the establishment also had us meet two fighters – Jake Fenech and Allan Magnier – both of whom are gearing up for a big fight come 8th July.

Mounds of scientific research attest to the health benefits that come with martial arts. It simply does not end with increasing your stamina or reducing your weight. With the high-intensity, interval-based mode of activity that comes with kickboxing, you’ll be sure to get ripped and live radically and quite possibly, lengthily. Most importantly, it’s an activity that any person could readily engage in if they have the will to do so. Tag a prospective kickboxer

