Labour MP And Bjorn Formosa Discuss New Voting Rights For People Who Can’t Use Their Hands
Malta’s leading ALS activist, Bjorn Formosa, had a meeting with Labour MP Oliver Scicluna to discuss and debate ways to improve voting conditions for people with disabilities.
These include a proposal to allow people who can’t use their hands to be assisted by a person they trust rather than verbalise their vote in front of a room of people.
“Oliver and I both agree that this law should change as soon as possible, and it’s time for politicians to show compassion with people in need,” Formosa said.
“Now is the time to change the law and introduce the concept of a ‘trusted friend’ for people with disabilities like ALS, MS, and people who are visually impaired.”
Just last week, Scicluna expressed in Parliament how there’s an anomaly in the electoral system regarding people who suffer from disabilities like ALS and who can’t use their hands – leading them to be excluded from voting.
Scicluna said that comedian Joe Debono had raised this issue with him shortly before passing away following a battle with ALS.
“The disease took away his ability to use his hands, and he asked me why our electoral system won’t let him take someone whom he trusts to the voting booth to help him vote,” Scicluna said.
He said he promised Debono “work to make this possible”.
