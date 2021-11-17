Labour MP And Bjorn Formosa Discuss New Voting Rights For People Who Can’t Use Their Hands

Malta’s leading ALS activist, Bjorn Formosa, had a meeting with Labour MP Oliver Scicluna to discuss and debate ways to improve voting conditions for people with disabilities.

These include a proposal to allow people who can’t use their hands to be assisted by a person they trust rather than verbalise their vote in front of a room of people.

“Oliver and I both agree that this law should change as soon as possible, and it’s time for politicians to show compassion with people in need,” Formosa said.

“Now is the time to change the law and introduce the concept of a ‘trusted friend’ for people with disabilities like ALS, MS, and people who are visually impaired.”