Celebrating Malta’s Greatest Literary Minds With The National Book Prize

Malta and Gozo are home to some very talented people. With gifted authors being awarded for their efforts in both of our national languages, The National Book Council is celebrating novels, short stories, poetry and so much more. The winning titles of the Premju Nazzjonali Tal-Ktieb have been selected by a panel of independent judges from a shortlist of 46 titles, published in the preceding year, across eight competitive categories. First up, we have Gioele Galea who is the winner of the Novels in Maltese and English award. With his novel In-Nar Għandu Isem: Noti Minn Paġna Intima (Horizons), Galea takes a spiritual look into his main characters life. With Galea himself experiencing solitude and really having the time to think about life, the silence with which he surrounds himself acts as the springboard for his self-expression. Next up we have the Short Stories in Maltese and English category. Kissirtu Kullimkien (Merlin Publishers), Lara Calleja’s short story collection really digs deep into how Malta’s construction industry and patterns are affecting Malta’s culture. Highlighting the importance of untouched spaces, Calleja speaks from the heart when she delivers these stories.

Moving on to poetry, the winner of the Poetry in Maltese and English is Carmel Scicluna with his L-Ambjent Li Qeridna: Poeżiji (2017-2020) (Horizons). Written in Maltese, Scicluna deals with a general dissatisfaction with the current state that the world is in. “Carmel Scicluna with his works has established himself as a powerful poet who has heavy-weight literary admirers,” said Dr Paul Xuereb. Loads of great literary works exist in various languages. A prize category that recognises the wealth of ideas that await beyond our language was also part of this ceremony. That’s why The National Book Council have the best Translation award. Paul Zahra, with his Mix-Xaqliba Ta’ Dar Swann – Ismijiet Ta’ Pajjiżi: L-Isem (Paul Zahra), was crowned the winner of this prize. Zahra’s work completes the translation of the first volume of In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust. Non-fiction books are also super important to Malta’s literary identity, which is why the Literary Non-Fiction prize was awarded to Immanuel Mifsud and Toni Sant. Their work Jien – Noti – Jien: Ħsejjes u Stejjer (Klabb Kotba Maltin), where Mifsud and Sant put focus on the idea that the book started to be written without the aim of creating a complete body of work. Mifsud and Sant emphasise the importance of the 16th April 2020, but you’ll have to read the book to find out why.

The only way to move forward is through research, and that’s why the winner of the General Research award is Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci with his work The Beheading of Ignez: Katabasis, Ezra Pound and Three Maltese Artists (Horizons). In this philosophical and historical work, Bonaci challenges various art categories and juxtaposes them with the development of modern art in Malta. The second research award, entitled Biographical and Historiographical Research, was awarded to Martin Micallef, editor of the book Crux Invicta: Il-Kurċifiss Mirakuluż u L-Kapuċċini F’Għawdex (Midsea Books). Apart from being a work that speaks about the complicated history of a 17th-century Crucifix, it is also a work that sheds a light on one the history, culture and spirituality of the Maltese islands and the Capuchin order in Gozo. Producing a beautiful book has its own challenges, which is why The National Book Council wanted to really congratulate the work undergone through their Best Book Production prize. This was awarded to Midsea Books for their work The Addolorata Cemetery (Midsea Books), where they highlighted the unique history of the cemetery through outstanding photography and illustration.

Celebrating the efforts of emerging authors, the Best Emerging Author prize was awarded to Stephen Lughermo. With many publications across genres, Lughermo started his journey back in 2015, when his first-ever work was published. Some of Lughermo’s works include Jarmuk with his most recent work entitled Ċelel Bla Ħitan. Last but not least, the Lifetime Achievement Award For Contribution To Literature was awarded to Rena Balzan. Publishing four novels in Maltese, having her work Ilkoll ta’ Nisel Wieħed (Faraxka Books) being translated into English and published in the USA under the title Bonds in the Mirror of Time in 2014, Balzan has achieved some amazing things. She has also published several scientific publications as part of peer-reviewed journals. Co-authoring various works and having her words translated into English, French, Italian and German, Balzan’s words have crossed Malta’s boundaries. These awards are important to Malta’s literary scene as they help foster a sense of ownership over how our country’s story is being told. Recognising the talents and efforts found on our island helps raise awareness about the possibilities we have right on our doorstep. All of the winning works of literature can be purchased from Malta’s major bookshops and publishers. These pieces would make a great Christmas gift for this festive season. Tag someone who loves literature!

