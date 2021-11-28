Il-Malti: Here Are All The Different Ways You Can Refer To One Species Of Butterfly In Maltese

Like all other languages, Maltese has changed significantly over the years as a result of various foreign influences.

The Maltese commonly spoken today, with its English-derived words, is considerably different from the more Semitic Maltese of the past.

With this in mind, Lovin Malta has decided to embark on a new series exploring our vast and colourful language.

We’re going to start with the Maltese word for butterfly. As many of you probably know a butterfly is ‘farfett’ in Maltese, but what you likely don’t know is that there is an endless list of Maltese names for just one endemic species of butterfly.

Back in 1989, a young student by the name of Carmen Busuttil dedicated her dissertation to exploring all the different terms from different localities for butterflies.

Through her work, she encountered an endemic species, the Papilio Machaon Melitensis, commonly known as Swallow Tail, which has dozens of Maltese names depending on the locality.