Tkellmu Bil-Malti: We Took Your Advice And This Is How It Happened

Lovin Malta has come a long way since publishing its first article way back in April 2016. We’ve gone from strength to strength arguably with a few bumps along the way and the one constant throughout apart from our followers’ incredible support has always been “Why don’t you write/speak in Maltese”. And with both our journalistic and sponsored content being mostly in English, they had a point. (Although winning the Best use of Maltese Language at the last IGM Awards, was definitely a highlight of these past 6 years). But that’s all about to change… you’ve been telling us to speak Maltese and we’ve listened.

With a general election as big as this year’s happening, we decided to translate some of our most important pieces of content into Maltese. And while translating our content from English into Maltese ourselves would have taken up quite a lot of time, a solution was out there. Speak Maltese? That’s easy with Translation Bee

We could convert our content into Maltese thanks to the professional translations provided by Translation Bee. Fast, professional, and transparent being the three pillars they operate on, we knew we could trust them with our pieces. Having expertise in 100 languages, giving you an instant quote, finalising any documents within 2-4 days and having actual humans translate anything you need, picking Translation Bee was a no brainer. Making certain content available in Maltese was a total success, after all the numbers don’t lie. In this article alone we received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback with 2,922 unique individuals reading this piece of content. Our highest performing Maltese article reached 64,000 people – that’s bigger than Birkirkara’s entire population! Thanks to Translation Bee, we reached a massive 175,100 reach across all of our Maltese content.

Switching languages can be difficult, especially when it comes to Maltese and English. But the Maltese translation of our pieces worked on by Translation Bee was nearly perfect. Being delivered within 24 hours and only requiring minor tweaks from the newsroom to stay in line with our unique tone, all was ready for Lovin Malta to start publishing pieces in Maltese. Allowing us to reach a wider audience and give the Maltese speaking public access to vital information prior to voting on the 26th of March – none of this would have been possible without Translation Bee.

Getting anything translated is a breeze. All you have to do is let them know your document’s word count, pick a language out of the 100’s they have available and get an instant quote before even signing up! You will receive your translated document in your inbox within 2-4 days. Marking a Lovin Malta first, these pieces of content and the newfound friendship between us and Translation Bee means that the five articles we currently have available in Maltese might not be the only pieces of Maltese content we put out. Offering translations in over 100 languages and across all sectors and formats – be it a legal document or a film script- Translation Bee will provide you with the same quick turnaround that allowed Lovin Malta to effortlessly scratch a 6-year long itch. Exceptionally fast turnarounds, clear translations and trustworthy experienced professionals all make Translation Bee the no-brainer choice for us to translate our content from English to Maltese. Tag someone who has things to translate!