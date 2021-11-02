‘Let The Sleepless Nights Begin’: Fabian Demicoli Welcomes New Baby Boy
Popular media personality Fabian Demicoli has just welcomed his first son into the world Luigi Antonio together with his wife Sarah.
Fabian took to social expressing his excitement at the news that came on the heels of their first wedding anniversary.
“What a day full of emotions!”
“Luigi Antonio! Welcome to the world,” he said.
Fabian then went on to express his gratitude towards all the staff at Mater Dei, while also expressing how his life was about to take a busy twist.
“Let the sleepless nights and endless love begin!” Fabian expressed.
Good luck to Fabian and Sarah