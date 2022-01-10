Canada Joins Malta As The Next Country To Ban Conversion Therapy

Canada has become the latest country to ban conversion therapy, joining several others, including Malta.

The decision was taken with unanimous approval in parliament last year but came into force on* 7th January 2022.

“As of today, it’s official: Conversion therapy is banned in Canada. Our government’s legislation has come into force – which means it is now illegal to promote, advertise, benefit from, or subject someone to this hateful and harmful practice. LGBTQ2 rights are human rights,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.