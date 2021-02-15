Eileen Montesin Celebrated By Malta Pride For Providing Queer Representation In 1999 TV Show

Eileen Montesin has been hailed as “a queen, LGBTI icon and an ally” of the community in a Facebook post by Malta Pride as they celebrate February as LGBT History Month.

The famed Maltese TV producer, actor and director, Montesin has long been a public figure in Malta, gracing our screens and capturing the hearts of many. Yet not many may be aware of just how much of an ally to the LGBTI community she really is.

Queer representation on television has always been a struggle, even in this day and age – not only in Malta but internationally. Though it has seen tremendous strides in its portrayal in recent years, there is doubtlessly much more that can be done.

However, what most readers are unlikely to know is that Eileen Montesin was in fact one of the very first local personalities to include a proper queer storyline within one of her TV shows: Undercover.