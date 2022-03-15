Watch: New Documentary ‘Equality From The Heart’ Is A Beautiful Exploration Of Malta’s Queer Community’s History
Nowadays, Malta may be considered one of the best countries in the world to be queer – but it wasn’t always so.
Just a few years ago, some members of the LGBTQ+ community hid in the shadows, avoiding judgment from parts of society that didn’t understand them – sometimes, even their family and friends.
However, for others Malta’s hidden past led to some of the most important moments for the burgeoning community.
A new Allied Rainbow Communities documentary produced by Lovin Malta, will shed light for the first time ever on the key moments, figures and events that led to the strong legal rights, the pride parade, and the outspoken community Malta enjoys today.
And though the community has come so far, there’s still so much more to do.
Equality From The Heart features everyone from Nicholas Bugeja, Clayton Mercieca, Charles and Ron, and countless other prominent members of the queer community.
Watch them explore both the good old days as well as the struggles they faced just for being who they are.
Check out the new trailer now:
Equality From The Heart is set to give a fly-on-the-wall view of this beloved and loving community.
The documentary gives a very real and honest insight into the beauty and the struggles of being part of the queer community during the 70s and 80s in Malta.
Struggling to be accepted by a Roman Catholic country together with having to navigate the fear the AIDS pandemic instilled within the world, being an openly queer person was quite the challenge back in the day.
Whether you are part of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally back, or want to know about this important part of Maltese civil rights history, you do not want to miss out on this new documentary, exclusively on Lovin Malta.
Tag someone who needs to watch Equality From The Heart!