EU Urges For Same-Sex Marriages And Rainbow Families To Be Recognised Across Member States

The EU should lift all obstacles that LGBTIQ+ people face when exercising their basic rights and they should be treated the same as their heterosexual counterparts, say MEPs. In a resolution on the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons in the EU, the European Parliament emphasised the necessity of these citizens to be able to fully exercise their rights everywhere in the Union, especially those to free movement and family reunification.

The motion states that marriages or registered partnerships formed in one member state should be recognised in all of them in a uniform way. MEPs have also said that the Commission should take enforcement action against Romania where the government has failed to update national legislation to reflect the European Court of Justice ruling “Coman & Hamilton” which found that spouse provisions in the Free Movement Directive also apply to same-sex couples.

In regards to family reunification, MEPs declared that LGBTIQ+ families should have the same right to family reunification as heteronormative couples and their families. This would require all EU countries to accept the adults mentioned in a child’s birth certificate as their legal parents. Further ensuring that children do not become stateless when their families move between member states. “All families should be treated the same across the EU,” a Union press release said. The resolution received 387 votes in favour, 161 against and 123 abstaining. The MEPs concluded by referencing the discrimination faced by LGBTIQ+ communities in Poland and Hungary. Parliament thus called for further EU action against these countries, including infringement procedures, judicial measures and budgetary tools.

The articles hereunder form part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. These articles reflect only the authors' views. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information these articles contain.