Watch: Malta May Be Proud Of Its LGBTQ+ Community Today – But How Did We Get Here?

In 2022, Malta’s queer community might enjoy some of the world’s best protections – but it wasn’t easy to get here, and there’s still so much more to do.

The fact the island will be hosting EuroPride 2023, one of the biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ rights on the continent, is already proof enough as to how far the island has come over the last few decades – but some important moments need to be remembered.

Equality From The Heart, a new ARC documentary made in collaboration with Lovin Malta, explores the key incidents, essential individuals and unforgettable events that led to the modern community we know and love today.