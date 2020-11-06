Malta Just Got Its Own Rainbow Library Dedicated To LGBT+ Literature

In another win for the LGBT+ community in Malta, the country has just unveiled its first Rainbow Library a place where you can borrow more than 300 LGBT+ books.

The library was unveiled yesterday by the Malta Gay Rights Movement and covers a myriad of genres: from biographies to trans/non-binary works, poetry, queer classics, adult fiction, young children’s books, zines, HIV/AIDS and politics.

Here are some of the books that will be available for the public.

And what’s more, it’s entirely free for silver and gold members of MGRM while non-members can borrow books for an annual library fee of five euros.

The literature not only gives a platform for LGBT authors to reach Maltese readers but will also help deconstruct ideas still present in the community: like transphobia, stigmas on people living with HIV and bisexual erasure.

The Rainbow Library located at the MGRM’s office in Mosta and is open every Tuesday and Thursday between 3pm and 6pm. For more information and updates, follow the Rainbow Library on Facebook.

Tag someone who to get a library card!