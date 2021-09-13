Malta Pride Breaks Down Whether LGBTQI+ People Have More Rights Than Cis-Straight People

When the LGBTI+ community opened an office in Gozo, people didn’t hold back from saying “LGBTIQ people have more rights than us” or asking “what about a straight office?”

Malta Pride is happy to answer their question: no, LGBTIQ+ do not have more rights than straight people.

Over 70 countries around the world still consider homosexuality an illegal crime. People everywhere are being threatened, violently attacked and harassed for their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Trans people are twice more likely than cis people to be victims of crime.

Even in Malta, a country known for its tolerant gay rights, a homophobic attack took place just this summer.