Sci-Fi Meets Drag: This Maltese Drag Queen Is Creating Their Own, Unique And Powerful Style

Being a Drag Queen is an art form in and of itself. From stylish makeup to flashy outfits, every person who dresses in drag creates a vibrant identity to fully explore and express themselves. One Maltese Drag Queen in London has created a vibrant drag identity that combines painted, paper masks with colourful makeup to create a stunningly beautiful, extra-terrestrial visage. Known as Miss Jake on Instagram, they style themselves as a “painted goddess from outer space”, offering a fitting identity for a Maltese person living in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS JAKE (@miss_jake)

Having originally started out with more conventional drag, Jake did not feel as if he was getting the most out of the gender impersonation artistically. “I pushed the contouring and the geometric aspects of my makeup as far as I could,” Jake told Lovin Malta commenting that it “turned into sticking paper to my face.” “Then, I started realising a bit of a pattern and I thought about trying to imagine what kind of genderless alien species I could create.” Through this, Jake’s unique style of drag was born, which has continued to evolve and grow ever since – becoming more complex, colourful and dazzling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS JAKE (@miss_jake)

Based in London, Jake has been able to fully explore his artistic side through drag by creating a unique blend of Sci-Fi meets Disco meets drag – encompassing all of these aspects while still being its own thing. Thanks to being in London as well, Jake highlighted that the London queer scene pushes one to work very hard in order to look the best and thus, allows a person to truly break the boundaries and explore their own styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS JAKE (@miss_jake)

Overall, people have been amazed and loved Jake’s work – and it is no surprise why at all. “Most of the time people are a little in awe because it’s quite unusual, but I also sometimes scare people especially if it’s a bit dark”, he explained. Asked which of his styles are his favourites, Jake highlighted that he prefers to always look forwards and as such, typically it is his newer work that becomes his favourite as his style evolves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS JAKE (@miss_jake)

“I really like the new pink and coloured pattern thing I’ve done and the previous green outfit as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS JAKE (@miss_jake)

Looking towards the future, Jake has a lot of outfits planned, including a more insectoid vibe to offer another unique take on drag. Yet, his artistic style and makeup “evolves as I’m making the masks and I never really know what I end up thinking of”. “I just always keep my eyes open for new ideas and stuff to work off of”, he continued. You can follow Miss_Jake on Instagram here! Tag someone who has to see Jake’s work!