Sneak Peek: Explore Malta’s LGBTQI+ History In This Proud Upcoming Documentary

In ‘Equality From The Heart’, the upcoming Allied Rainbow Communities documentary produced by Lovin Malta, we uncover the islands’ long (and often arduous) journey to retaining its top spot on the ILGA’s Rainbow Index.

For a quick sneak peek, check out the trailer below.

How did Malta’s queer activism begin? What constitutional changes have the islands experienced over the years? What secret spots did the queer community call a safe haven? Featuring some of the community’s most pivotal personalities, ‘Equality From The Heart’ seeks to answer all these questions and so much more.

We also take a look at the development of Pride in Malta over the years, and Allied Rainbow Communities bid and pitch to host EuroPride in 2023.

Tune in to Lovin Malta‘s and Allied Rainbow Communities‘ respective social media platforms on Wednesday 23rd March at 11am to watch ‘Equality From The Heart’.

