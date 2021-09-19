‘Unprogressive Malta Exposed’: MGRM And Civil Society Network Call Out Infamous Maltese Ex-Gay For Celebrating Deadnaming

Grech unsurprisingly found himself in the comment section of this thread and went as far as to commend commenters for “not falling for the deception of transgenderism”.

The attack left Terry hospitalised and in need of surgery and instead of wishing the brave woman well, several comments consistently misgendered her.

MGRM specifically pointed at the notorious conversion therapy advocate Matthew Grech for his out-of-pocket and downright discriminatory comment that belittled Terry by attempting to find the “positive side” to a horrific attack.

Terry Ta’ Bormla is a transexual woman who has fallen victim to what is reported to have been an instance of domestic violence and amid a whirlpool of disappointing and hateful comments, Civil Society Network and Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement (MGRM) called out the disgusting form of trans-hate.

His comment went on to spew some more unfounded assertions which caused some serious backlash, with some questioning his faith that he quite commonly hides behind.

“This dude is absolutely the personification of evil,” said one commenter.

“Malta Police Force, what disciplinary action will be taken against this public figure encouraging others to brutalise trans people?” said another.

“Screw fundamentalist intolerance. Keeping it real means being genuine and honest, especially with oneself. Who is deceiving whom I wonder?” said a comment referring to his ironic final statement that urged everyone to “screw political correctness” and just “be real”.

The partner of Terry has been denied bail and remanded in custody after being charged with injuring her in her home last week.

The social media influencer took to Facebook to allege that she had been abused in her own home only a month and a half after reporting death threats she had received to the police.

This situation highlights the sombre reality of a country that boasts achievements in inclusivity. Despite our somewhat progressive legislation, Malta’s cultural mindset is still stuck in decades-old ideologies that are of no benefit or truth.

Although everyone is entitled to their opinion, no one has the right to publicly degrade, dehumanise and discriminate against anyone else, let alone an already marginalised community in society.

