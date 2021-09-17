Werk It Oħt! Lovin Malta’s Brand New Pride GIF Stickers Are Here To Brighten Up Your Insta Stories
Ahead of what’s set to be a different but still packed Pride 2021 celebration weekend, Lovin Malta has just dropped an Insta-ready GIF sticker pack that’s bright and sassy AF. Because how else are you going to show everyone you’re #KBURI?
From colourful takes on the Maltese flag (trigger alert) to a cheeky collab with gay party icons Lollipop, the pack has six shiny new stickers that you can use wherever you can search for GIPHY. And yes, that obviously includes Instagram, oħt!
So whether you’re prepping your outfit for Pop Goes Pride tonight, getting hyped for the one-of-a-kind #YouAreIncluded Malta Pride Concert in Valletta tomorrow, or want to leave the best for last with DISCOTITS‘ lido-tastic Sunday afternoon, there’s something for every prideful occasion.
