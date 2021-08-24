30-Year-Old Qormi Man Released On Bail For Birkirkara Stabbing

The 30-year-old man from Qormi who stabbed another man in Birkirkara, leaving him in a pool of blood, was released on bail today.

Cranston Portelli was taken to court for the Birkirkara stabbing and accused of unlawfully carrying a knife on him, insulting and threatening the victim, and breaching the peace.

He was released from custody today, thanks to the victim’s Facebook post following the incident.

The stabbing took place last Sunday around 7.30pm after an argument broke out between the two strangers during the village feast festivities.

The 27-year-old victim from Msida is currently in hospital for treatment, and a police spokesperson said he has suffered grievous injuries.

The defence asked for release from custody, but the prosecution initially objected to this request due to the seriousness of the case.