8 Struggles Of Hay Fever Sufferers In Malta Now The Sneezy Season Is Upon Us

With allergy and hay fever season well underway and reaching its peak, Malta is not the best place to be if you happen to struggle with hay fever. From days coated with layers of fog and mist to Southern winds that bring half the Sahara desert with them, coughing and sneezing is once again very much among us – and we know it’s not COVID-19 related. With the season very much upon us, here are eight struggles you’ve definitely dealt with in Malta if you suffer from hay fever or allergies.

1. Getting an instant headache anytime you smell a flower We’re all for beautiful and colourful flowers that brighten up any stretch of land they’re in, but please, if it’s less than five metres away from me, hand me my antihistamines.

2. The money you spend on antihistamines God bless antihistamines and nasal sprays for simply existing, but do they really have to cost €40 per month? We didn’t choose to have allergies – the allergy life chose us. P.S. Don’t waste your money and take a leave out of our forefathers’ pages by going to the sea and utilising seawater to help your sinuses instead.

3. Getting to deeply comprehend just how poor Malta’s air quality is Passing a construction site or some perfectly-placed road works when travelling in Malta is inevitable. Hate to break it to you, but all that dust is just flying into the air we breathe.

4. Going up the stairs and feeling like you ran a half-marathon The constant struggle to breathe deserves an honourable mention, and that little bit of wheezing at the end is just the cherry on top.

5. Having to repeatedly explain that you don’t have COVID-19 How many times have your colleagues teased you for having COVID-19 after you’ve just let out an allergy-related sneeze? The joke’s getting old now.

6. And no, I’m not crying. How many times have you been asked by someone if you’ve been crying, when your eyes have just been watering from all the dust and the pollen in the air?

7. Thanks for the blessing, but I don’t need it. When you’re sneezing 30 times a day, hearing ‘bless you’ after each one is going to get old, and fast. But thanks for the thought, I guess.

8. Whenever it’s force eight Southern wind, you know you’re done. It was only last week that Malta saw one of the wildest days, with force eight winds blowing straight from the depths of the Sahara desert. That layer of dust that came with it… enough said.

