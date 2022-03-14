Watch: Performer With Down Syndrome Uses Poetry And Dance To Spread Message Of Inclusion In Malta
One Maltese performer Angela Bettoni is spreading the message of inclusion ahead of World Down Syndrome Day in a touching poetry and dance performance.
Angela, is a 20-year-old writer and performer with Down Syndrome who advocates for more including in the performing arts in Malta.
“I look into the mirror and I see a person, do you see that person?” Angela opens in ‘Dance With Me’, which features a poem written by hair, music by Banjo Rancho and movement direction by Julienne Schembri.
The production was made to resonate with this year’s theme for World Down Syndrome Day: ‘Inclusion Means’. Through a skillful and impassioned dance, Angela hits home with a powerful message.
“When I see the words ‘Down Syndrome’ I see a label. Yes, I was born with it. But it’s not my weakness, it’s my strength. It’s what makes me unique.”
“All I really want is for you to take my hand and see the person I am. To see my heart. To see the person who can smile, laugh, and love. Because when I love, I love.”
In the touching performance, Angela takes centre stage, breaking down misconceptions while expressing a wide range of emotions. It’s a powerful video that has touched the hearts of many.
Parents of many children who have Down Syndrome have quickly begun reaching out to Angela after the video.
“Many mothers of young children with Down Syndrome have written to me, to say how much my video has helped to inspire them and give them hope,” Angela said..
“I sat down with a piece of paper in front of me, a pen in hand, with my headphones and my music playing, and I wrote from the heart. I called the monologue I wrote ‘Dance with me.’”
“The rough sketch in my mind was to do a voice recording of me reading it and then ask a friend to help me with some background music to accompany my voice.”
“My idea was to use the hand drum. I would then do a dance to the recording and do a video to be shared on social media.”
The occasion is a global awareness day celebrated on 21st March. It is celebrated on this day, specifically, because persons with Down’s Syndrome have three copies of chromosome 21 (therefore: 21.03).
“Disabilities do not limit who we are as people. We are born to stand out, and all we need is for people to see us for who we truly are.”
Share to raise awareness for Down’s Syndrome