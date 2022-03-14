Watch: Performer With Down Syndrome Uses Poetry And Dance To Spread Message Of Inclusion In Malta

One Maltese performer Angela Bettoni is spreading the message of inclusion ahead of World Down Syndrome Day in a touching poetry and dance performance.

Angela, is a 20-year-old writer and performer with Down Syndrome who advocates for more including in the performing arts in Malta.

“I look into the mirror and I see a person, do you see that person?” Angela opens in ‘Dance With Me’, which features a poem written by hair, music by Banjo Rancho and movement direction by Julienne Schembri.

The production was made to resonate with this year’s theme for World Down Syndrome Day: ‘Inclusion Means’. Through a skillful and impassioned dance, Angela hits home with a powerful message.

“When I see the words ‘Down Syndrome’ I see a label. Yes, I was born with it. But it’s not my weakness, it’s my strength. It’s what makes me unique.”

“All I really want is for you to take my hand and see the person I am. To see my heart. To see the person who can smile, laugh, and love. Because when I love, I love.”

In the touching performance, Angela takes centre stage, breaking down misconceptions while expressing a wide range of emotions. It’s a powerful video that has touched the hearts of many.

Parents of many children who have Down Syndrome have quickly begun reaching out to Angela after the video.

“Many mothers of young children with Down Syndrome have written to me, to say how much my video has helped to inspire them and give them hope,” Angela said..