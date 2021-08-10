Australians Residing in Malta Speak Out On How The Border Ban Has Affected Them

The Australian residents of Malta are being adversely affected by the newly implemented Australian border ban.

The new border ban states that; Australians who live overseas will not be permitted to leave Australia if they return for a visit.

Prior to this recent development, Australians already had to pay a whopping €3,000 to enter Australia, while their Government failed to set up an effective quarantine hub. This means that the returning citizens will also have to pay for their own quarantine.

Lovin Malta spoke to some Australian citizens that have been residing in Malta for years. The border ban leaves them in a very uncomfortable and frustrating position. While they have built their lives here in Malta, they still have their friends and family back in Australia.

“Right now, the Australian citizenship and passport are worth nothing. Imagine Australians living abroad with a family and a job, who went home to visit their loved ones or those with sick parents. Now they can’t get back to their career or their children abroad. It’s completely inhumane,” said one.

“We have lost sight of what’s really important. Where is the logic and rationale?”

Another Australian resident of Malta shared her heartbreaking story with Lovin Malta.

“My father developed a life-threatening illness and had to have a major operation in March, which he is still recovering from to this day. In normal circumstances, I would have flown there to support him and the rest of my family at this very difficult time, but Australia’s strict rules have made it impossible to go.”

“I’ve been living in Malta for six years, I have my partner here and a work contract. I’m fully vaccinated and just wish it were easier to go there, without the risk of not being able to get my life back in Malta.”

One of them expressed her frustration at the situation and the Australian government.

“The Australian people are being punished by a useless government who failed them over and over again. It failed to roll out the vaccine with less than 10% of the country vaccinated and it failed to set up an adequate quarantine facility,” she said.

Experts have described this border ban to possibly be “constitutionally invalid and unfairly affect Australians from multicultural backgrounds.”

What do you make of this?