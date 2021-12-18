Bethlehem Peace Light Arrives In Malta This Weekend

The Peace Light from Bethlehem will be formally welcomed in Malta this weekend Known as the ‘Eternal Flame’ The Bethlehem Peace Light is traditionally lit by a child in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, at the site of Christ’s birth, where a flame has been burning for centuries. The light symbolizes peace, love, and goodness. It then is transported and begins its journey touring in upper parts of Austria and then is passed down through the country’s villages, while remaining lit, it makes its way to Vienna where then it is passed through several European countries.

In its 35th addition, it is currently going around Sicily in Italy. A Sicilian Scout group known as Ragusa 7 are bringing the eternal flame lit around Malta. While in Malta the flame will be going to different scouts and guides, their respective headquarters, churches and local councils. Serving as a message of peace, the light is distributed as a service of dedication to delegations across Europe who yearly pass around the light through Scouts and Guides who then take the light on to churches, hospitals, old people homes, prisons, and places of public, cultural and political importance. In the past few years, the Bethlehem Peace Light has been passed on through 30 European countries and has even made its way to North America, Mexico and even Canada.

The Bethlehem Peace Light campaign was originally organized by the Austrian Broadcasting Company – ORF (Linz) which is part of a huge Charitable relief mission known as Light into darkness, which helps children in need, not just in Austria but in other countries involved. In past years the light and gift have been presented to Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis, EU President Romano Prodi and other members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The Bethlehem Peace Light is set to remain lit until the 6th of January when it will then return to Italy in time to celebrate “La Befana”. If you’re a scout or guide you will be able to go and see the Bethlehem Peace Light during its arrival in Malta this weekend at either Mdina Cathedral or in Circewwa Ferry between 19th to 20th December 2021.