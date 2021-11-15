Better Late Than Never: Wooden Barriers Installed Alongside Deadly Birguma Valley Road

The area is known for its dangerous drop into the valley, and it’s not the first time that someone lost their life after driving over the edge.

Wooden barriers have finally been installed alongside a deadly road hugging the Birguma valley, in the limits of Għargħur.

Just last year, a woman had lost her life after falling off the cliff into Birguma Valley near Victoria Lines.

The area is also often frequented by people enjoying their morning walk or run and is known for its panoramic view.

The newly installed safety barriers came about following pressure from residents and the local council.

Apart from the barriers mainly being installed for safety reasons, the use of timber as a material also makes them fit into the surrounding environment well and was identified as the best option in this case.

