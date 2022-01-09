Bjorn And OK Medical Are Ringing In The New Year By Helping An ALS Patient
Christmas might have passed and the gift-giving season may have ended, but not for OK Medical.
This leading supplier of medical equipment and hospital supplies. Providing for both the private and public sector, the OK Medical team decided to spread some Christmas cheer and share the love this festive season.
OK Medical has given away a brand new motorised bed to Bjorn Formosa, the founder of ALS Malta.
Bjorn speaks about how heartwarming this gesture is as they usually ‘buy five beds per month’ due to the massive demand from their ‘patients in dire need’. It is motorised beds like these which make the everyday task of getting out of bed easier for patients with ALS, MS or other neurological conditions.
This good deed from OK Medical will have a massive ripple effect on everyone who makes use of the ALS Malta services. Roberta Caruana Stivala, the director of OK Medical even praised Bjorn by saying that ‘what Bjorn is doing for the ALS community in Malta is truly admirable’.
Caruana Stivala also urges the public to keep on donating to ALS Malta to help Bjorn help everyone else by opening a newer and bigger Dar Bjorn in 2022.
ALS Malta will keep working on their mission of helping several ALS patients free of charge. None of this would be possible without your generous donations. If you want to chip in, you can visit www.alsmalta.org and click on the Donate Now button.
You can also donate via:
BOV Mobile Pay: 79096249
SMS: 5061 8936 – €6.99
Online: https://efr.alsmalta.org/lovin-malta-for-dar-bjorn
Tag someone who would love this story!