Bjorn And OK Medical Are Ringing In The New Year By Helping An ALS Patient

Christmas might have passed and the gift-giving season may have ended, but not for OK Medical.

This leading supplier of medical equipment and hospital supplies. Providing for both the private and public sector, the OK Medical team decided to spread some Christmas cheer and share the love this festive season.

OK Medical has given away a brand new motorised bed to Bjorn Formosa, the founder of ALS Malta.

Bjorn speaks about how heartwarming this gesture is as they usually ‘buy five beds per month’ due to the massive demand from their ‘patients in dire need’. It is motorised beds like these which make the everyday task of getting out of bed easier for patients with ALS, MS or other neurological conditions.