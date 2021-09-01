Blazing Car In St Julian’s Leads To Narrow Escape For Driver

One man’s morning commute took a nasty turn after his vehicle caught fire at 7am today.

It has been reported that the driver of the vehicle didn’t even realise that his car was on fire. It was brought to his attention by other morning commuters.

After getting out of his car, it allegedly burst into flames.

Firefighters and first responders were on the scene immediately and fortunately, no one was hurt. The driver managed to narrowly escape harm’s way.

The car was located between Triq Santu Wistin and Triq Sant’ Andrija in St Julian’s.

The accident did make for a massive traffic jam, however.

This story is still developing…

Were you stuck in traffic this morning?