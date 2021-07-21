Cars Out, People In: Marsalforn Waterfront Is Now Completely Pedestrianised

The Menqa area has become pedestrianised, with limited access for vehicles with exceptional cases such as public transport, access to slipways, and specific times for services.

“We wanted an open space for families to come and relax with their families across the area.” The vision was to create new spaces for families to enjoy their free time,” Camilleri said.

A €3 million investment as part of the ‘Marsalforn Masterplan’ was meant to prepare the locality and rebuild it in time for summer, so families and children can play freely without fearing any accidents.

Apart from the waterfront’s facelift, a new coastal defence system and pavement are also being constructed.

The coastal defence system will keep Marsalforn Bay safe from the sea, and included the replenishment of the beach.

The project also includes a new system of storm water culverts to flush rainwater and avoid street flooding, the rebuilding of the pier for fishermen, and a new lighting system.

Camilleri described it as the largest ever investment in Marsalforn. He also noted that a planning application has also been filed to rebuild the old breakwater.

Abela said that the government has a clear idea of where it wants to take Malta. “First of all, we must keep creating jobs and improving the economy.”

But he acknowledged that Gozo shouldn’t blindly follow Malta’s rapid development.

“Economic growth and sustainable development complement each other and we must find the courage to keep development going, but make sure not to repeat certain mistakes that happened in Malta in Gozo too.”

“We continue to invest in Gozo, but above all we continue to invest in people,” Abela said.

What do you make of Marsalforn’s facelift?