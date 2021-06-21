Cat Abuse, Drones To Gozo And Dominatrixes: These Are Malta’s Biggest Stories Of The Week

The weather in Malta is getting seriously hot, and so are some of the stories to come from the island over the last week. From a French tourist abusing a cat to a professional female dominatrix opening up about her line of work, this week’s stories definitely sparked controversy. Just in case you’ve been living under a rock and need to catch up, here are this week’s top stories according to our readers.

1. A French youth threw local stray cat Bobby in Spinola Bay sea – and faced the consequences.

On June 9th around 7.30pm, a French youth threw an elderly cat into the sea. Following this “cowardly” incident, the 21-year-old was arrested and fined €2,500 after pleading guilty. The young man and his friends had been a nuisance to local residents in Spinola Bay, even before abusing Bobby, a popular local stray. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said Reungoat had been “cowardly” in the way he abused the innocent animal. “The way one treats animals is a mirror and a tangible measure of one’s humanity, morality, and civility”, she said. Bobby fortunately made its way back to shore and survived the traumatising incident.

2. Grandmother ‘deteriorates’ in Maltese care home as family battle over her future.

After her 95-year-old mother Josephine had a fall and ended up in St Vincent de Paul Residence, Carol Brooks came to Malta from the US. She desperately wants to take her mum home with her, saying: “Everyday she spends in SVP she deteriorates. She wants to leave and come with me.” SVP officials told Brooks that they would not be releasing her mother, because her brother would need to sign some documents to do so. But Josephine’s son isn’t responding to them, and he lives in New Zealand. Son and brother Thomas O’Neill and his lawyer Veronica-Anne Spiteri responded to the claims against them. “Our only concern is to safeguard Josephine’s medical condition. Having a 95-year-old woman travel halfway across the world, always remembering she suffers from dementia, is completely irresponsible,” Spiteri said. Until now, Josephine is to remain in the residence.

3. Malta might be grey-listed for the Financial Action Task Force. Although Malta passed a Moneyval test last month, some countries within the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) still intend to grey-list the island. These countries include the USA, the UK and Germany, three global heavyweights. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has pledged that Malta won’t be blackmailed by other countries in return for avoiding the FATF grey list on Wednesday. Caruana said Malta’s main challenge over the next 48 hours is convincing sceptical nations that the country’s reforms were carried out in good faith. “Malta will maintain its commitment of the past year and a half to safeguard our reputation in the coming months and years.” If Malta is grey-listed it would serve as a warning sign to other countries that the island cannot be trusted in the global fight against financial crime.

4. Drone deliveries between Malta and Gozo become reality.

A new drone delivery service between Malta and Gozo will now carry up to 10 kg of goods from one island to the other. HandsOn Systems, QuAero and Phoenix Wings collaborate to provide a “fast delivery service”, and have conducted trial flights between Ċirkewwa and St Mary’s Tower in Comino. The drone can be used for urgent cargo deliveries, documents, medical supplies and other payloads. To use the service yourself you’ll still have to wait, as it can currently only be accessed through third-party delivery companies and other organisations.

5. A female dominatrix and one of her subs open up about BDSM life in Malta.

Speaking to Maltese professional female dominatrix (pro-domme) Mistress Mira and one of her submissives (subs), Lovin Malta had a peek at what the BDSM world is like on the island. Mistress Mira specialises in non-sexual fetishism. Clients pay her to own them, and not to orgasm per se. “Some people have the need to show their vulnerability, as in their day-to-day life they have no way of doing so.” In a good week, a pro-domme in Malta can expect to get “hundreds of requests” with the price ranging from €100 to €300 per session. Mira offers a number of options, including watersports, forced feminisation, edging and body worship, but many clients in Malta have specific preferences. “The most common requests I get are for foot fetishes followed by humiliation and punishment,” she explains. And as for any potential clients considering hitting her up, she’s got only one message. “Do not dare approach unless you’ve read my website – and always address me as Mistress Mira.”

6. A Ukrainian man was beat up by three men in Buġibba and refused police help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Shocking footage of a gang beating on the main road in Buġibba grabbed Malta’s attention. At least three men heavily attacked a man who was lying on the ground in Triq Il-Korp Tal-Pijunieri. One man is holding an item, possibly a belt, as he slugs it downwards repeatedly as two others kick the man. At one point, one man walks away while touching the back of his head, before returning to kick the injured man in the head as he tries to get up. Eventually, the beaten man gets up and flees. The victim was a Ukrainian man, who refused to recount what happened, and refused medical attention when an ambulance was offered to him. What do you think was this week’s craziest story?