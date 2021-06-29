Child Tallinja Card Fees Support Children With Communication Difficulties This July

Being healthy is a privilege, and Malta Public Transport is collaborating with the Malta Trust Foundation to help children that are less fortunate.

All the registration fees for the Child Tallinja Card made in July 2021 will be donated to purchase Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) devices. The devices will support children who are visually impaired, non-verbal or on the autism spectrum.

These children need to find other ways to communicate, and AAC devices help them express themselves.

An AAC device is a tablet or laptop that helps someone with a speech or vision impairment to communicate. Children can use words, sentences and images to communicate, as the device says it out loud.