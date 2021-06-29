Child Tallinja Card Fees Support Children With Communication Difficulties This July
Being healthy is a privilege, and Malta Public Transport is collaborating with the Malta Trust Foundation to help children that are less fortunate.
All the registration fees for the Child Tallinja Card made in July 2021 will be donated to purchase Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) devices. The devices will support children who are visually impaired, non-verbal or on the autism spectrum.
These children need to find other ways to communicate, and AAC devices help them express themselves.
An AAC device is a tablet or laptop that helps someone with a speech or vision impairment to communicate. Children can use words, sentences and images to communicate, as the device says it out loud.
The benefits of these devices are endless, as it gives children the opportunity to communicate freely and express themselves without being hindered.
Both users of the devices and the people surrounding them have vouched for AAC devices. As it leads to better communication, children have increased independence for everyday activities, a better connection with family and friends and fewer communication breakdowns.
Overall, AAC devices help children participate better in day-to-day life and improves their language and communication skills.
All children who have a Tallinja Card will also be invited to participate in a treasure hunt in September 2021, where they can win bicycles or scooters while enjoying some quality time with their family.