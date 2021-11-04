Coming In April: Malta’s New Refund Scheme Will Give You 10c Per Plastic Bottle

Malta’s new beverage scheme, set to officially commence in April 2022, will give users 10c in exchange for their used plastic bottles.

The deal for the Beverage Container Refund Scheme was signed earlier today, with the initiative set for next year.

The scheme is intended to bridge the gap of the production cycle of single-use beverage bottles and cans.

It will also include water bottles, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, ciders, beers, ready-to-drink coffee, and dilutables in glass, PET, or metal bottles and cans.

Today, the BCRS signed an agreement with Envipco for the supply, installation, and servicing of Reverse Vending Machines, which will play an instrumental part in this initiative.

The Reverse Vending Machines will then be installed across different localities in Malta and Gozo, to receive empty bottles in return for a deposit fund.

The contract signed today is expected to cover the installation of around 300 RVMs across the islands.

So, how does it work?

A small deposit of €0.10 is added to the purchase price of the beverage where the market cycle commences at the beverage producer or importer stage.

Then, a full refund of the deposit shall be returned to consumers immediately upon return of the beverage container.

The Beverage Container Refund Scheme will address the tonnes of beverage containers produced each year, by actively incentivising their return for a refund, effectively translating a problem into an opportunity.

The scheme also plans to achieve high recycling targets, aiming for an 85% return of all beverage containers by 2026.

Will you be making use of this refund scheme?