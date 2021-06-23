‘Danger Money Is Never Justified’: Heatwave Leads To Malta’s Safety Authority Issuing New Measures

As temperatures are hitting high thirties and the “feels like” temperature will be 40 this week, Malta’s dreaded hot summer is back. While some of us have the luxury of working in air-conditioned offices, there are those who suffer serious safety and health dangers in the burning heat.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) published necessary measures to prevent problems in the workplace as a heatwave blows over Malta, encouraging employers and employees alike to stick to these measures.

One of the measures emphasised that ‘danger money’, a sum of money that a worker is given to work in a hazardous environment, is never justified.

“You cannot pay workers a sum of money to work in the sun instead of taking the necessary measures.”

People who work in the sun or in an environment where the temperature is high can be at risk of heat stress which can easily lead to work-related illnesses or incidents. Heat stress can cause heatstroke, heat exhaustion, cramps and skin rashes.

High temperatures can lead to an increased risk of incidents due to sweat-soaked hands, foggy safety goggles and people who may feel dizzy because of the heat. Burning of the skin can be caused by accidental contact with hot objects or steam.

UV radiation is considered a workplace hazard for those workers who work outside as they are more exposed to these rays.