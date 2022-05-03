5 Reasons Why You Should Open An Easisave Account

Easisave, powered by FIMBank offers easier and secure banking, with market-leading interest rates aimed at boosting your returns and enriching your savings. Now is the time to be smart with your savings. Here are five reasons why you should open an Easisave personal savings account. 1. It’s super easy and convenient

Opening an account is literally hassle-free. You don’t need to drive, look for parking, and wait in the queue for what feels like hours on end. With their handy dandy online portal – you don’t even need to change out of your PJs to get your online savings account opened. The bank can collect all account opening documentation from your home ensuring that the account is up and running ASAP. It’s easy as pie and allows you to make money with no account opening charges – so what are you waiting for? 2. Market leading interest rates

If you are running idle balances on your current or savings accounts, you should consider parking these funds in an Easisave online savings or fixed-term deposit. Opening a fixed-term deposit account will not only provide you with a safe space to store your funds with just a few clicks, but thanks to market leading interest rates, your savings will grow. If you are going to put your money to work, why not put it where it will return the highest yield? There is no better time than now to start saving money. 3. Friendly and knowledgeable customer service

Easisave strives to provide a quality banking experience. Experienced and knowledgeable staff are set to guide and assist customers in the account opening process, making it a simplified and convenient experience. This simplicity spares the hassle typically associated with banking and account opening. 4. Nanna won’t give you money forever

Let’s face it, going around your nanna’s house for a cup of tea and some cheeky cash can’t be the only way you save up. Setting aside the money you do receive from family members ensures that you will have some additional cash after you stop receiving monetary gifts. To be successful in improving your savings behaviour, you need to be savvy enough to think about both the short and long term – to balance what you want now with what you want in the future. 5. Rainy day savings

Just how scary is the prospect of a large unexpected expense? Could you handle the cost of a new washing machine, a major surgery on the family pet or any of a million other unexpected financial demands? After meeting your basic needs, having access to ready cash for emergency expenses should be a top priority ideally in the form of a deposit account that would remain untouched except to cater for unplanned, out of the blue costs. Remember that many would like you to spend more of the money you earn now and the temptation to do so will always be strong. Life is filled with unexpected surprises, so having some money set aside for when things don’t go your way is essential. Open an Easisave account, and start saving to achieve a greater sense of security. Tag someone who needs to open a savings account!

FIMBank plc is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and is listed on the Malta Stock Exchange. The Bank is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371). FIMBank plc is a participant in the Depositor Compensation Scheme in Malta. Easisave savings accounts can be opened with a minimum of EUR50/USD50. Terms and conditions apply and are available on request. Early withdrawal is prohibited. The Bank’s registered address is Mercury Tower, The Exchange Financial and Business Centre, Elia Zammit Street, St Julian’s STJ 3155, Malta.