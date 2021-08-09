Eleanor Mangion’s Alleged Killer Gave Police Statements Without Lawyer And Must Now Be Dropped

Statements given to police by Eleanor Mangion-Walker’s alleged murderer, her ex-partner, must be discarded because a lawyer was not present at the time.

Mangion-Walker was murdered in Swieqi by hatchet blows to the head, after which her husband, Andrew Mangion, dumped her body in a warehouse in Qormi. They had a daughter of nine years together and were undergoing separation procedures.

At the time, the law only allowed suspects to consult their lawyer up to one hour before their interrogation. The lawyer’s presence was not yet mandatory.

However, a Times of Malta report detailed how a court said they “could not discard the fact that anything he could have said during the police questioning would render unfair the judicial process against him.”

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera made a near 100-page decision, which among other things quoted the European Court of Human Rights stating that the accused requires assistance of a lawyer already at the initial stages of police interrogation.