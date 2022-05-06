Turin Calling: The Top Bookie Favourites To Win Eurovision 2022

It’s May and you know what that means… it’s Eurovision season! The Eurovision 2022 festival is taking place in Turin, Italy, and there’s already lots of talk and rumours about who is most likely to win the Eurovision. Here’s who bookies think will be the top four of Eurovision 2022. Stefania – Ukraine

This heartwrenching tale about the resilience of Stefania looks like it’s favoured to win. Combining words from the heart, funky music and the Ukrainian language, Kalush Orchestra have created a true tale of survival and triumph that’s super catchy. Brividi – Italy

The well-known Mahmood and BLANCO have teamed up to bring this Italian love ballad to the world. Keeping it real, this song is a truly raw approach when it comes to dealing with love and the struggles that come with it. Hold Me Closer – Sweden

Coming to terms with the end of a relationship can be tough, but Cornelia Jakobs has poured her heart and soul into creating this love song. Speaking about the struggles of feeling like you’re not good enough, Hold Me Closer is all about this want to be held by the person who hurt you. Space Man – United Kingdom

​​

Filled with prevalent emotions, Sam Ryder starts off this song by saying that he wishes he was up in space. Giving him space to be something other than himself to escape the pain is what Ryder is longing for. Bonus: I Am What I Am – Malta

Last but not least, Malta’s very own Emma Muscat will be taken to the stage with her song I Am What I Am. Empowering everyone to be their true selves, Emma’s song will give anyone that bit of extra courage needed to be who they are. Mark the 14th May in your calendars as that’s when the grand final of the Eurovision 2022 will take place. As per usual, the semi-finals are split over two nights. Malta’s very own Emma Muscat will be taking to the stage in the second semi-final on Thursday 12th May. Preparations are well underway so that these forty acts can take to the stage and sing their hearts out during the festival in hopes of being crowned the winners of Eurovision 2022.

The bets are on. Who do you think will be the winner of this year's Eurovision?

The grand final cannot roll around fast enough. Make sure you're all set to listen to and judge all forty Eurovision songs as both the semi-finals and finals will kick off at 9pm on the dot.

