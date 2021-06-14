Flashing Lights: This Is Malta’s Most Active Speed Camera

Malta’s most active speed camera has been revealed, with one along Triq in-Nutar Zarb in Attard catching 7,754 vehicles over 2020.

Regional figures released by the National Statistics Office show that the region is a hotbed for speed cameras catching drivers overspeeding, with one stationed by the tunnels in St Julian’s also catching roughly 7,500 people. Others in Mrieħel and Birkirkara captured at least 4,000 drivers overspeeding.

However, most rule-breakers are actually in St. Paul’s Bay, as Malta’s largest locality saw police and wardens issue around 15,000 fines over 2020. Other hotspots for traffic contraventions are Valletta, Qormi, Marsaskala, Sliema, Mosta, Birkirkara and St. Julian’s.

In general, roads seem to have gotten safer, with the number of reported traffic accidents decreasing by 24.5% compared to 2019. Still, if you’re looking to stay safe, avoid Birkirkara – it is by far the most dangerous locality to drive in, with 1,029 accidents over the year. It was followed by Qormi (643) and Naxxar (547).