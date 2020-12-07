From Leopards To Lemurs: A Full Breakdown Of All The Wild Animals Living In Malta

For such a small island, Malta certainly has its fair share of wild animals. From tigers and bears to sea lions and baboons, all sorts of exotic animals live here, in zoos and private residences alike.

In Parliament recently, Animals Rights Minister Anton Refalo gave a full breakdown of all the exotic animals currently living in Malta, both the registered ones and the unregistered ones that the authorities are aware of.

Wild cats are pretty popular with 64 tigers, 20 lions, 11 leopards, 24 pumas, two servals, three jaguars, two lynxes and one jungle cat currently residing in Malta. The island also has three brown bears, two sea lions, one zebra, five llamas, four alpacas, 16 fallow deer, two waterbuck and one raccoon.

There’s also several different types of monkeys, two lemurs, and a range of exotic reptiles, amphibians and arachnids.

The full list can be found below: