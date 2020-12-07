د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

From Leopards To Lemurs: A Full Breakdown Of All The Wild Animals Living In Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

For such a small island, Malta certainly has its fair share of wild animals. From tigers and bears to sea lions and baboons, all sorts of exotic animals live here, in zoos and private residences alike. 

In Parliament recently, Animals Rights Minister Anton Refalo gave a full breakdown of all the exotic animals currently living in Malta, both the registered ones and the unregistered ones that the authorities are aware of.

Wild cats are pretty popular with 64 tigers, 20 lions, 11 leopards, 24 pumas, two servals, three jaguars, two lynxes and one jungle cat currently residing in Malta. The island also has three brown bears, two sea lions, one zebra, five llamas, four alpacas, 16 fallow deer, two waterbuck and one raccoon.

There’s also several different types of monkeys, two lemurs, and a range of exotic reptiles, amphibians and arachnids. 

The full list can be found below:

Malta recently launched a draft set of rules to regulate zoos for public consultation.

Although the regulations initially proposed banning zoo visitors from petting wild animals, this was later allowed so long as it’s carried out under the supervision of the zoo’s vet.   

 

READ NEXT: Watch: Gozo’s ‘Bob Marley’ Breaks Down His Love For Nature, Quiet Life And His Bike

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK