From Sardinia To Sri Lanka: Gzira’s Iconic Jubilee Has Opened Up Into A Restaurant With All Your International Favourites

The three brothers who own Malta’s beloved Jubilee franchise have transformed their Gżira outlet into a melting pot of international cuisine. ‘Ayubowan’ which means “may you be blessed with a long life” is the new restaurant’s name. Which sets the tone for the new menu and dishes our island hasn’t seen before! “We believe that food is one of the best ways to describe a place, its culture, its history, its people.” said the brothers on the restaurant’s website.

The inspiration is drawn from their travels around the world. They set out to discover new dishes and flavours from far and wide, speaking to international chefs and home cooks. Each chef taught them new ways to cook and new ingredients to use. In fact, the restaurant is also referred to as ‘The Travellers Kitchen’. After returning home from their travels, the brothers always used to introduce a new dish into one of their restaurants or else invite friends over to share their travel stories over food and drinks. The menu can be considered as a love letter to the Maltese trio’s travels abroad. They have compiled their favourite dishes from their travels into one menu. The brothers aim “to bring [their] immense passion for food and travel, seeking to create experiences that would feed our mind re-living beautiful memories, fill our hearts with joy and our stomach with great food.”

AYU, as it’s known in short, comes as a stark difference from its predecessor. The new design boasts bright and open spaces when compared to the previously closed and dark Jubilee. From fregola Sarda to Srilankan black pork curry, I’m sure you’ll find something to your liking here. Will you be going to check out this new restaurant?

