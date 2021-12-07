Half Of All Drivers Stopped On Maltese Roads This Year Were Under Influence Of Alcohol

Half of all drivers stopped by police during inspections in the first ten months of the year were under the influence of alcohol, the inspector in charge of the traffic section has confirmed.

During an interview with TVM about the risk of driving under the influence, Inspector Nicholas Vella said “about 50% of people who were stopped to check if they were driving under the influence of alcohol tested positive, and only 25% were found not driving under the influence of alcohol”.

He didn’t clarify the state of play with regards to the other 25%.

Vella urged people not to drink and drive, warning that police will increase their inspections during the festive period.