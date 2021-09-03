‘Hidden Gem’ Marsa Wins Malta’s First Title Of Town Of Culture For 2022

Marsa has been named as Malta’s first ever town of culture, an initiative that was promised in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.

This means the local council will be given a €200,000 fund to implement a cultural programme throughout 2022, including music and fireworks shows, carnival activities and a Christmas village.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera, who contests on the first district which includes Marsa, praised the town’s local council for winning the inaugural competition.