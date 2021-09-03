‘Hidden Gem’ Marsa Wins Malta’s First Title Of Town Of Culture For 2022
Marsa has been named as Malta’s first ever town of culture, an initiative that was promised in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.
This means the local council will be given a €200,000 fund to implement a cultural programme throughout 2022, including music and fireworks shows, carnival activities and a Christmas village.
Culture Minister Jose Herrera, who contests on the first district which includes Marsa, praised the town’s local council for winning the inaugural competition.
“The town is a hidden gem with a number of historical areas that can be be regenerated,” he said. “The time has come to regenerate Marsa as other areas like Cottonera have been.”
Marsa mayor Josef Azzopardi said the prize will help upgrade Marsa and provide a platform for the general public to experience what the town has to offer.
