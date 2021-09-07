‘I’m Coming To Strait Street’: Nicholas Diacono Announces Newest Venture
Nicholas Diacono, local chef and culinary genius, is now heading on to his next food venture, and he’s taking on Strait Street!
The chef announced in a Facebook post that he will now be taking care of the renovation of Tico Tico in Valletta.
“I’m coming to Strait Street, bringing Tico Tico back to life with select Mediterranean-influenced sharing dishes paired with cool cocktails and great wines,” said Diacono.
Diacono told Lovin Malta that they’re planning to be open within the next two weeks.
“The menu will be made up of sharing plates, similar to how people dine in Barcelona. Paired with good drinks, we hope for people to spend the night at Tico Tico instead of doing dinner and drinks at separate places,” said Diacono.
The news has already garnered a flux of positive reactions on social media, and many are eagerly waiting to see what’s in store.
Watch Nicholas Diacono speak about his vision for the iconic Strait Street eatery in an interview on the second episode of Lovin Streats:
