‘I’m Coming To Strait Street’: Nicholas Diacono Announces Newest Venture

Nicholas Diacono, local chef and culinary genius, is now heading on to his next food venture, and he’s taking on Strait Street!

The chef announced in a Facebook post that he will now be taking care of the renovation of Tico Tico in Valletta.

“I’m coming to Strait Street, bringing Tico Tico back to life with select Mediterranean-influenced sharing dishes paired with cool cocktails and great wines,” said Diacono.