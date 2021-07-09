IN PHOTOS: From Gozo To Sliema, These Are Malta’s Iconic Features Captured In Bird’s Eye View
Drone photographer and traveller Michal captured the islands’ most iconic features from a different angle. While the Polish photographer spent two years living in Malta, he can’t get enough of exploring its gems from high above.
Photographing the places we think we know so well, Michal shows that there’s a different perspective to everything.
That’s why drone photography captured his interest: “Everything looks so different and amazing from above!”
Some of the photos, like the cover photo of Tigné Point, are collages made up of multiple pictures, which makes them look like they were taken from a far distance.
Michal was told his photos look best printed in large size, decorating the traditional Maltese townhouses.
