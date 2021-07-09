د . إAEDSRر . س

IN PHOTOS: From Gozo To Sliema, These Are Malta’s Iconic Features Captured In Bird’s Eye View

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Drone photographer and traveller Michal captured the islands’ most iconic features from a different angle. While the Polish photographer spent two years living in Malta, he can’t get enough of exploring its gems from high above.

Photographing the places we think we know so well, Michal shows that there’s a different perspective to everything.

Dwejra, Gozo

Dwejra, Gozo

That’s why drone photography captured his interest: “Everything looks so different and amazing from above!”

Għajn Tuffieħa Bay

Għajn Tuffieħa Bay

Some of the photos, like the cover photo of Tigné Point, are collages made up of multiple pictures, which makes them look like they were taken from a far distance.

Fort Manoel, Manoel Island

Fort Manoel, Manoel Island

Michal was told his photos look best printed in large size, decorating the traditional Maltese townhouses.

Check out more of Michal’s work on Instagram @supraterrae, and feel free to reach out to him at [email protected]

Have you seen Malta from this perspective before?

READ NEXT: Maltese Talent Gone Global: Lara Azzopardi About Writing On Netflix-Series ‘The Bold Type’

Belle dives deep into seas and stories. She’s passionate about mental health, environmental sustainability and social justice. When she’s not out and about with her dog, she’s more than happy to hear from you.

You may also love

View All