IN PHOTOS: Luqa’s Enormous 19th Century Naval Reservoir Is An Underground Cathedral Set To Be Restored To Its Glory Days

Even on a tiny island like Malta, hidden gems await on every corner. But while some architectural beauties are just off the beaten path, one absolute diamond is actually hidden right under our feet. Well over 100 years ago, Luqa became home to a stunning and enormous naval reservoir. Inside the naturally-lit arched expanse, up to 10 million gallons (that’s about 45 million liters) of water could be held, and it’s believed that this was all done in case of a fire emergency at the then-bustling Dockyard. Fast forward from the 19th century to the 21st, and Luqa’s Naval Reservoir – one of the largest on the whole island – could soon be heading back to its glory days.

Over the last couple of days, photographers and workers alike have been teasing insane shots from the beautiful underground reservoir which not many people have been to… and it only keeps getting better. In an impressive 180-degree shot, photographer Daniel Cilia posted a dramatic panorama from the reservoir. “One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever had the experience to photograph,” Cilia admitted. “Malta and Gozo never cease to amaze me.” The snap also includes silhouettes of people inside the reservoir, which helps show the sheer size of this behemoth structure. “More information and DSLR photographs (this 180° panoramic photo was done with an iPhone 11 Pro) about and of this reservoir will be presented in an important historical book to be published later on this year,” the photographer finished by promising.

This latest activity and sneak peek into the Luqa Naval Reservoir, however, holds a bigger purpose… a restoration effort that will see it being used again soon enough. “The Water Services Corporation is carrying out maintenance & cleaning works so as to restore the reservoir for use again,” Cilia excitedly explained. In a separate Facebook post shared by the Ministry for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development, in fact, the news was confirmed… alongside even more photos of the gorgeous architecture. These latest photos came courtesy of Rene Fava, an architect with the Water Services Corporation who had taken to Facebook to share “the perks of the job”. Dozens of people were instantly taken aback by the sheer beauty of the mostly-unseen reservoir… and it didn’t long for the comparisons to start coming in. “A hidden gem of workmanship,” one comment read. “Brings to mind Mines of Moria from Middle Earth!” “At first I thought it was a sunken palace,” another added. “You’d be waiting for the Phantom of the Opera to arrive by boat!” one more chimed in by qupping.