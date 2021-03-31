IN PHOTOS: The Ever Given Is Finally Free, So Here’s What It Would Look Like If It Came To Malta

For the last week, the world has been on the edge of its collective seat watching a ship stuck in sand.

Evergreen’s Ever Given was stuck on the banks of the Suez Canal for five day before finally being released by the blessing of a swelling full moon tide and the strength of two powerful tug-boats. This came after days of dredging and several weaker tug-boats failing to make any progress.

With global trade getting back on track, it is still unclear what the future of the Ever Given is. Is it currently on its way to its original destination, Rotterdam? Is it going home with its rudder between its legs?

Or is it, possibly, heading… for Gozo?!