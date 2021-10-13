IN PHOTOS: Three Legends Meet Malta’s President Ahead Of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

“A photo with his excellence, nominated as Gamechangers at Queen’s relay baton for Commonwealth Games 2022,” wrote Spiteri in a Facebook post.

The three sportspersons were chosen to be Ambassadors of the Queen’s Batton Relay for next year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Three of Malta’s legendary sports figures, Neil Agius, Fabio Spiteri, and Jake Vella met with the President of Malta George Vella ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Next year, the baton will be passing through all of the participating countries, before the games officially kick off.

The upcoming games are “centered around the concept of sustainability both in the running and organisation of the games themselves as well as the basis of a general rule for all stakeholders to observe and abide with,” Vella said during the presentation of the baton.

He also referred to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which need to be achieved by 2030, adding that in the time that is left, we should strive relentlessly to make sure Malta reaches its targets.

Vella personally thanked the three ambassadors of the baton, Agius, Spiteri and Vella, for shedding light to many issues that are covered by the UN’s SDGs.

The three have all worked tirelessly to raise awareness about issues related to the environment in Malta.