Is This The Biggest Pastizz Ever?

In a country that’s basically built on the crispy flakes of pastizzi, one man has created a monster that even our tired eyes have never seen before. This isn’t Kane Cali’s first pastizzi rodeo, having previously created a range of beautiful coloured pastizzi. But this time he’s outdone himself, creating what has to be the largest pastizz we’ve ever seen in our lives. “Quite simply, I’ve ventured out to create a monster, a pastizzilla… something HUUUGE!” the Valletta-based artist tells Lovin Malta. And he really isn’t lying – just look at his magnificent creation…

It's beautiful

This impressive pastizz was created as part of an exhibition aimed at celebrating and demystifying the female form. “The idea as such has been around in the form of ‘The Pastizzi Project’, an initiative born on the premise of identity which I launched back in 2018,” Cali explained. “The aim was simple. Bring art into peoples homes, remove the idea that all art is serious and only belongs to the few. This might have been my best effort at democratising my practice.” “Fast forward to late 2020,” he continued, “and along comes monster pastizz.” “I’ve always wanted to go big, but never thought to do so until I got talking to Lisa Gwen Baldacchino back in September. Acting as curator for an upcoming exhibition in 2021, Lisa invited me into this collective show to produce a piece of work based around the suggestive nature with which The Pastizzi Project can play on,” he said. “What you have seen so far is the prototype, not saying anymore, you’ll just have to come and see for your selves.”

Credit: Lisa Gwen

The giant pastizz comes in at 60 x 30 x 25cm, and forms part of (V), which will be opening on 5th February in Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. Those who have been fortunate to see it have reacted in “utter wonder”, Cali laughs, “with an absolute determination to poke! Hands off you greedy Republicans! Best thing is, if you can even purchase one for yourself. “Just like an expensive handbag, they will be available on pre-order and available after (V) closes in March 2021. For more details people can DM me on Instagram.” If you’d like to see more of Kane Cali’s work, watch the award-winning My Life Is Pastizzi: A Lovin Malta Documentary below, which features an interview with the artist.