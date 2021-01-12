‘It’s Like My Fiancé Proposed Again’: Maltese Mother Finds Engagement Ring She Lost While Giving Birth

A Maltese mother who lost two rings while she was giving birth at Mater Dei Hospital has found one of them thanks to the flurry of appeals made on social media. Melania had taken off her jewellery as she was preparing for an emergency operation earlier this month. Due to the sheer panic induced by the situation, both she and her fiancé forgot about the rings and focused wholeheartedly on the incoming baby. “Thanks to this [Lovin Malta] article, the ring was found by a family member who went in as they were expecting a baby in the same delivery room as us,” Melania said.

The rings that Melania lost were both extremely sentimental to her. One of them was given to her by her son, whilst the other was her engagement ring. “Unfortunately, the other ring which was given to me by my son was not found, so my fiancé went to buy another to ‘replace’ it,” Melania continued. “After [my fiance] told the salesman from S.D. Debono Jewellers what happened, he decided to give us a discount. That was a nice gesture, and from the bottom of my heart I’d like to say thank you.”

Melania made it clear that she was not accusing anyone of stealing her rings but just trying to raise awareness in the hopes that a kind soul would return the remaining ring. “I felt proud to be Maltese. This shows what kind hearted people we have in Malta,” Melania told Lovin Malta. Eric, the man who returned the ring to Melania, said that he found the ring on the delivery room floor. “It feels like my fiancé has proposed again!” What do you make of this?

