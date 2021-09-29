‘Jaiteh Lamin Is Indisposable’: Fundraiser Set Up To Aid Latest Victim of Malta’s Construction Industry
A fundraising initiative has been set up to aid Jaiteh Lamin, the 32-year-old construction worker who was left injured on the side of the road by his employer.
“On 28th September 2021 in Malta, a person was dumped on the side of the road by his employer after falling two stories while working on a site. He laid there in pain and in fear until another person treated him with the dignity he deserved and called for help,” a statement on a page promoting the fund read.
The incident shocked the nation and led to widespread condemnation.
Earlier today, Caroline Galea, who had first posted about the incident, visited Lamin in the hospital.
“Today I went to visit Jaiteh Lamin. He is a 32-year-old man who was allegedly left for dead yesterday by Glen Farrugia after falling at least two storeys at a building site he was working on,” Galea wrote in a Facebook post.
“He shared with me that he does not know if he will be able to work for some time, and has no way to make money now. He has two kids back home and a wife. His father has died so he also supports his mum,” she continued.
It appears that his employer had told him that he would take him to hospital, but instead dumped him on the side of the road, likely because he was working without a permit. He was working for J&G Construction.
One of the directors, Glen Farrugia has been spoken to by the police about the matter
Lovin Malta has reported that a previous employee of J&G Construction had been let go from his job after also falling from a construction site, from a one storey height, and received no compassion or compensation from his then-employer.
Galea appeared on Lovin Daily today to recount her experience as well as detailing her upcoming plans to set up a fundraising platform for Lamin, to cover his extraneous hospital expenses as well as future living expenses.
How to Donate: Please reference #Indisposable when donating.
IBAN MT85BNIF14502000000000412414101
SWIFT CODE BNIFMTMT
BANK BNF Bank, Rabat
Share with someone who needs to donate!