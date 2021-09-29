‘Jaiteh Lamin Is Indisposable’: Fundraiser Set Up To Aid Latest Victim of Malta’s Construction Industry

A fundraising initiative has been set up to aid Jaiteh Lamin, the 32-year-old construction worker who was left injured on the side of the road by his employer.

Victim Support Malta in collaboration with other individuals and entities has set up the fundraising platform, which will go towards Lamin’s medical bills and help support him and his family for the foreseeable future.

“On 28th September 2021 in Malta, a person was dumped on the side of the road by his employer after falling two stories while working on a site. He laid there in pain and in fear until another person treated him with the dignity he deserved and called for help,” a statement on a page promoting the fund read.

“Malta was in shock that day – due to the fact that greed has corrupted some individuals to the extent that another fellow human being was consciously left on the side of the road in pain and scared for his life.”

The incident shocked the nation and led to widespread condemnation.